MARION COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Jefferson and Marion Counties are helping preserve one of the oldest species in America with a new proclamation.

Jeffersonians are helping a dinosaur of a fish with recent conservation efforts. The Paddlefish dates back to the Jurassic era, more than 350 million years ago.

But this ancient bottled-nose behemoth almost did not make it to the modern era. Paddlefish faced near extinction in the 1970s’ after the Lake of the Pines dam was built and disrupted their breeding habitats; then, overfishing declined their numbers.

“These fish used to be in this river. They were native here and died out in the 1970s’,” said Executive Director of Caddo Lake Institute Laura-Ashley Overdyke.

The people of Jefferson are fighting to keep the Paddlefish alive. Locals joined a conservation effort to restock their numbers by partnering with the Caddo Lake Institute, which hosts a series of Paddlefish releases outside the Jefferson boat launch.

Overdyke says the rain made the water temperatures right enough to release the four-month-old fish that can breed upstream in a couple more years. They can grow up to seven feet long, weigh hundreds of pounds, and live up to 30 years.

“They swim through the water with their mouths open and filter zooplankton out of the water to eat,” said a Caddo Lake Institute worker.

The Mayor of Jefferson, Rob Baker, and County Judge Lewart LaFleur said they are proud to preserve this native species. They plan to make the Paddlefish the official Jefferson and Marion county fish.

LeFleur will introduce a resolution on Monday at the County Commission meeting. Baker plans to make a mayoral proclamation on Tuesday to make it official.