LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – On April 8th, 2024, Arkansas will be in the direct path of the ‘Great American Eclipse’!

A solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth blocking all sunlight. According to NASA they can occur a few times a year. What’s rare about The Great American Eclipse is it is affecting some of the same locations as the 2017 eclipse.

Solar Eclipse, 2017, Grand Tetons National Park, Teton County, Wyoming. (Getty)

If you remember the path of totality for the 2017 solar eclipse stretched from Oregon to South Carolina. This path was very close to Arkansas, but non of the state saw total coverage. Paducah Kentucky is one of the locations that was under the path of totality in 2017 and will again in 2024. Watch coverage of the 2017 solar eclipse here.

In 2024 the path of totality will cross directly over the Natural State. It will start over Mexico, go through Texas and Arkansas, and all the way north through Maine and then into Atlantic Canada.

Path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse.

Set your alarms for April 8th. 2024 at 1:51pm if you are in Little Rock because that is when the sun will be completely behind the moon. Totality in the capital city will last for about 3 minutes. Many communities in Arkansas have already begun planning for the big day.

The city of Hot Springs is expecting thousands and even the possibility of millions of visitors to flood the city to get a sight of the phenomenon. The city has already set up a website that is counting down to the big day. Click here to see what Hot Springs is planning.

Another community that is trying to take advantage of being under the path of totality is Van Buren county. Click here for more details.

Don’t worry if you don’t have your plan in place, you still have 730 days to prepare!