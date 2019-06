AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas lawmakers have revived a measure that aims to increase transparency when people die in police custody. A bill to close the so-called “dead suspect loophole” missed its most direct chance to become law after a key deadline passed last week, but its author, Rep. Joe Moody, D-El Paso, secured its language Tuesday as an amendment to Senate Bill 944 — an omnibus piece of legislation that addresses several points in the Texas Public Information Act.

The Texas House passed SB 944 Wednesday afternoon with a 145-0 vote and without any attempts to strip Moody's amendment. Now, the Senate will have to concur to the amendment or hash the bill out in a conference committee before sending it to the governor’s desk. Open records advocates are watching closely, as fewer than two weeks remain in the session.