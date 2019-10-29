I’ve Got My Local On

Why buy local? When you shop local businesses, you’re spending money on more than the item you are buying. You’re adding a building block to your neighborhood.

Money spent on a local purchase does not stay in the till for long. Local business owners use that money to create a lot of economic activity in your neighborhood. Many of them buy products from other local suppliers. They pay taxes to the city and employee local workers.

Add it all together, shopping locally creates a happier, healthier neighborhood for us all.

That’s an investment worth making!