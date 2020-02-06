Quest for Gold: Remembering gold medalist Kobe Bryant

CHICAGO (WGN RADIO) — On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold, two-time Olympic gold medalist Kobe Bryant is remembered by Coach K.

We’ll also tackle these topics:

The USWNT is one step closer to qualifying for the Olympics in Tokyo.

USA Gymnastics is filing for bankruptcy, and part of the deal includes millions for Dr. Larry Nassar survivors.

Will CBD will be allowed at the Olympics?

And we talk of the potential impact of coronavirus on the Olympics. How is Japan handling the outbreak? We talk with Rocky Swift, healthcare reporter for Reuters who is in Tokyo.

Having issues hearing the audio in the player? You can click here to listen.

You can relive Kobe Bryant’s performance in the 2008 Men’s Basketball gold medal game:

Related Links: Japan hopefully has time to build virus defenses before Olympics says professor