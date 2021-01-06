Additional $300 unemployment benefits being distributed in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Federal Covdi-19 Relief Package included more unemployment funding and some Louisianans are already seeing the benefits.

“Currently we have in the neighborhood of 200,000 people currently receiving unemployment benefits” said Louisiana Workforce Commission’s Secretary, Ava Dejoie.

According to LWC, in order to get that bigger check, you must already be on the state’s unemployment list.

“You have to be on another claim so this is a pay up. This is the replacement if you will to the $600 that was distributed last year in the spring” said Dejoie.

People said, while some are seeing the extra benefits, others have not received any at all.

“I have basically been now five months without any unemployment benefits having applied three times and done the certification so that’s the issue I’m facing” said Anthony Meyer.

Meyer said, he has been out of work since August, and he’s been unalble to get help.

“I’m completely frustrated. I’m just trying to get this issue resolved, it;s been five months now with no unemployment benefits and it’s a bit ridiculous” said Meyer.

The extra benefits will run through March or in some cases, as late as April unless a new Congress approves another relief package sooner.

Deijoie said, some cases are unique and they’re working to ensure everyone in the state who qualifies, gets the hlep they deserve.

“For those individuals that did not qualify for state unemployment insurance, like a gig worker or someone that hadn’t worked long enough and didn’t have the money paid into the trust fund. They would be those individuals on one of the other claims for example a PUA claim” said Dejoie.

