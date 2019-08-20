Upcoming job fair could hire you on the spot

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – National Hiring Day is tomorrow and one local company is working to get you hired. Kimberly Brown with Teleperformance explains what’s in store.

Once a year, Teleperformance hosts a large hiring event to allow people in the community to jump start their careers. Come dressed to impressed with your resume and two forms of ID and prepare to be hired on the spot. There will also be food, drinks and games to make the process a fun experience.

Teleperformance is offering careers paying $10 to $13 per hour ($16 if your licensed) with no college degree. They feel jobs deter crime; studies show that earning even a little more through legitimate work can lure people away from illicit activity.

Job seekers can also set up a checking account and get help with housing and daycare.

Date: Wednesday, August 21st

Time: 8 am to 5 pm

Location: Teleperformance, 5800 Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Shreveport

Dress: business casual

Bring two forms of ID, copies of your resume and prepare to be interviewed on-site. Watch both videos for more information or call: 1 (800) 731-4357

