SHREVEPORT BOSSIER

Johnny’s Pizza House is taking COVID-19 very seriously. At Johnny’s we believe in caring for the communities that we are a part of. Your health and safety as well as the health and safety of our team members are our first priority. In order to ensure that our restaurants are safe and clean for both our team members and guests here are the measures we are taking to prevent the impact of COVID-19 in our stores.

1. Per government regulations, beginning at 12:00 AM on 3/17/2020, we will be suspending all dine-in options, including lunch buffets and dine-in ordering, at all Johnny’s Pizza House locations. As of now, Pick-up and delivery orders ARE still available!

2. On top of our daily cleaning procedures we are adding additional sanitation schedules to clean all surfaces but especially those that customers come in regular contact with like tables, chairs, doors, door handles, bathrooms, and all counter surfaces.

3. In addition to our regular hand-washing procedures, increased and effective hand washing has been implemented for all employee personnel.

4. Bathrooms are being sanitized more often and checked more frequently to ensure that adequate hand-washing supplies are readily available.

5. Any team member not feeling well has been encouraged to stay home. Any employee displaying symptoms will be sent home immediately and will not be allowed to return until cleared by a medical professional.

As always, all Johnny’s Pizza House products are cooked at over 500 degrees ensuring that they are very safe to eat. These increased measures have been implemented to ensure that our staff and guests are protected and protecting those around them. We are closely monitoring the updates and recommendations from the CDC, WHO, and local agencies and will keep everyone updated with any necessary next measures. We want everyone to feel safe when visiting our restaurants and hope that if you are feeling well you will continue to visit us. Take care of yourselves and each other!