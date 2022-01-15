Louisiana State Police share driving tips for winter weather

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Louisiana State Police are sharing tips from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on driving through possible winter weather.

“In preparation for possible winter weather conditions across the northern and central parts of Louisiana, please stay informed and follow the recommendations of local public safety authorities,” police said in a Facebook post.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that there were 440 fatal crashes in 2019, with an estimated 33,000 injury crashes in winter conditions. It’s harder to control or stop a vehicle on a slick or snow-covered surface, so slow down when driving through snow. Don’t crowd a snowplow or travel beside one since plows make wide turns. If behind a snowplow, stay far behind it and use caution if passing one.

If stalled or stopped due to weather conditions, NHTSA says to stay in the car and let the vehicle be seen by keeping the interior light on or putting bright markers on the antenna. Run the car sporadically and be mindful of carbon monoxide poisoning. In colder weather, parents dress children in bigger coats that end up interfering with the harness in a car seat. NHTSA suggests dressing a child in thin warm layers and placing blankets and coats around the child to make sure the harness is secure and the child is warm. Find more car seat recommendations here.

To prepare a vehicle for winter weather, make sure to pack supplies in the car in case of an emergency such as a snow shovel, jumper cables, blankets, a cell phone and charger, water, food, and medicine.

Find more tips on the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website here. For updates and information on road conditions in Louisiana, visit the LaDOTD website or dial 511.