Keep Calm & Carry Out

Restaurants in our community face uncertainty with the new limits put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but many have been quick to adapt to the new delivery/takeout model they have to follow. With the rapid changes our local restaurants are facing we can continue to support our community, protect our health and enjoy the amazing food that the ArkLaTex has to offer.
Below you’ll find a growing list of restaurants offering delivery and takeout services with links to their websites. Join us in supporting an industry that helps make our community what it is.
BeauxJax Crafthouse
Delivery/Pick-up Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
www.eastbankmafia.com
Beau@BeauJaxcrafthouse.com
(318) 584-7169
Bergeron’s Boudin & Cajun Meats
Delivery/Pick-up Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
www.bergeronscajunmeats.com
bergeronsshreveport@gmail.com
(318) 670-7204
Crawdaddy’s Kitchen
Delivery/Pick-up Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
www.crawdaddyskitchen.com
crawdaddys@hotmail.com
(318) 688-7532
Frozen Pirogue
Delivery/Pick-up Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
www.eastbankmafia.com
Beau@BeauJaxcrafthouse.com
(318) 584-7169
Johnny’s Catfish
Delivery/Pickup Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
johnnyscatfish.com/
cfri@bellsouth.net
(318) 455-8161
P&S Pantry Diner
Delivery/Pick-Up Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
www.saritasgrill.com/
stiner470@gmail.com
(318) 797-5799
Sam’s Southern Eatery
Delivery Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pick-up Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
samssoutherneatery.com/
shihadehjordan@yahoo.com
(318) 828-0733
(318) 631-7782
Shane’s of Shreveport
Delivery/Pick-up Hours: 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Sunday
shanesseafood.com/
mikee@shanesseafood.com
(318) 426-7405
Silver Star Smokehouse
Delivery/Pick-up Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday
silverstarsmokehouse.com/
renee@silverstarinc.com
(318) 752-3633
Strawn’s Eat Shop Too
Delivery/Pick-up Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
strawnseatshoptoo.t2-food.com/
strawnstoo@gmail.com
(318) 798-7117
Trejo’s Mexican Restaurant
Pick-up Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday
www.facebook.com/trejosmexicanrestaurantyouree/
(318) 564-5421