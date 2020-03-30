Keep Calm & Carry Out

Breaking News
Restaurants in our community face uncertainty with the new limits put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but many have been quick to adapt to the new delivery/takeout model they have to follow. With the rapid changes our local restaurants are facing we can continue to support our community, protect our health and enjoy the amazing food that the ArkLaTex has to offer.

Below you’ll find a growing list of restaurants offering delivery and takeout services with links to their websites.  Join us in supporting an industry that helps make our community what it is.

BeauxJax Crafthouse

Delivery/Pick-up Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
www.eastbankmafia.com
Beau@BeauJaxcrafthouse.com
(318) 584-7169

Bergeron’s Boudin & Cajun Meats

Delivery/Pick-up Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
www.bergeronscajunmeats.com
bergeronsshreveport@gmail.com
(318) 670-7204

Crawdaddy’s Kitchen

Delivery/Pick-up Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
www.crawdaddyskitchen.com
crawdaddys@hotmail.com
(318) 688-7532

Flying Heart Brewery

www.flyingheartbrewing.com
benp@flyingheartbrewing.com
(318) 455-8161

Frozen Pirogue

Delivery/Pick-up Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
www.eastbankmafia.com
Beau@BeauJaxcrafthouse.com
(318) 584-7169

Johnny’s Catfish

Delivery/Pickup Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
johnnyscatfish.com/
cfri@bellsouth.net
(318) 455-8161

P&S Pantry Diner

Delivery/Pick-Up Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
www.saritasgrill.com/
stiner470@gmail.com
(318) 797-5799

Sam’s Southern Eatery

Delivery Hours: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pick-up Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
samssoutherneatery.com/
shihadehjordan@yahoo.com
(318) 828-0733
(318) 631-7782

Shane’s of Shreveport

Delivery/Pick-up Hours: 10:30 a.m.-9 p.m., Monday-Thursday; 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m., Friday-Saturday; 10:30 a.m.-8:30 p.m., Sunday
shanesseafood.com/
mikee@shanesseafood.com
(318) 426-7405

Silver Star Smokehouse

Delivery/Pick-up Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Monday-Friday
silverstarsmokehouse.com/
renee@silverstarinc.com
(318) 752-3633

Strawn’s Eat Shop Too

Delivery/Pick-up Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
strawnseatshoptoo.t2-food.com/
strawnstoo@gmail.com
(318) 798-7117

Trejo’s Mexican Restaurant

Pick-up Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m., Sunday-Thursday; 11 a.m.-9 p.m., Friday-Saturday
www.facebook.com/trejosmexicanrestaurantyouree/
(318) 564-5421

