KMSS FOX 33

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
LA Governor Primary Debate
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
NASA lander captures marsquakes, other Martian sounds
Top Stories
Louisiana AG’s press secretary resigns following domestic abuse arrest
UDC: Caddo commissioners will be held personally liable for monument removal
The Latest: Dallas jury convicts ex-cop in neighbor’s death
Cuban foreign minister: Warming with US is irreversible
Video
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Heat continues for a few more days.. cooler air appears to finally be on the way early next week
Top Stories
8:30 pm Monday Live Update: Heat to stick around through the weekend with a cool down next week
Summer highs in September continue.. some relief possible late this week
Summer like temperatures will continue in the ArkLaTex
Rain chances decreasing for Sunday while the heat rolls on next week
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
SEC Football
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
The Big Game
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
Kirani James back in blocks, back to form in 400 at worlds
Mets’ Alonso donates customized cleats to 9/11 museum
NFL At 100-AP Was There-Music City Miracle
FIFA imposes life ban on former CONCACAF official Sanz
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Hispanic Heritage Month
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
ArkLaTex to take part in 2019 National Night Out festivities
Top Stories
Crime in Shreveport is down, why some find that hard to believe
7th Annual NBC 6 ‘Pack the Pantry’ Food Drive underway
Dozens become U.S. citizens
Local ALS activist raising awareness about the disease
Lifestyle
Loving Living Local with NBC 6
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Starting a fitness program
Top Stories
‘Strokes for Stroke’ exhibit promotes awareness
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Being fit with a balanced lifestyle
Lack of ‘economically attractive’ men to blame for marriage decline: study
Cherokee Park neighbors voice frustrations to city leaders
Arkansas loses senior DE for season
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
The Mel Robbins Show
Top Stories
Dancehall artist known as Louie Rankin dies Canada car crash
Top Stories
Viard’s debut at Chanel ready-to-wear is crashed by comedian
Top Stories
Austrian-born Hollywood producer Eric Pleskow dies at 95
Smollett case special prosecutor donated to Foxx’s campaign
Wesley Snipes says he’s moving on from ‘Blade’ character
Jessye Norman, international opera star, dead at 74
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
KMSS FOX 33
Local, free family reunion support offered by Tourism Bureau
Video
Pet Health: How to medicate your pet
Video
St. Joseph's Catholic school recovering from vandalism, spoiled food
Video
Health Minute: Are you ready for flu season?
Video
Coffee with the Mayor: Mayor of Texarkana, TX Bob Bruggeman
Video
Local ALS activist explains how you can get involved in the fight against the disease
Video
Food Prize battle of the golden fork
Video
All Y'all live storytelling podcast fundraiser kicks off this weekend
Video
Fox 33 News Coffee with the Mayor: Many Mayor Ken Freeman
Video
Enter to win a free trip to The Mel Robbins Show
Enter to win the KTAL NBC 6 Pro Football Challenge
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Missing Arkansas inmate found hiding on prison’s roof
UDC: Caddo commissioners will be held personally liable for monument removal
Body found in north Shreveport, SPD on scene
Weather
15-year-old stabbed to death while protecting sister from burglar
Don't Miss
Camera captures violent carjacking
Electronic billboard shows porn in Michigan
Terrifying ride: video shows drunk school bus driver ranting at children
Homeless man reunites with dog
5-year-old boy blows up used condom found on school playground
5th graders banned from dating at Indiana school
Census: Louisiana remains 1 of nation’s poorest states
Nativo