Ambassadors for Good event at Salvation Army

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Families in need of food found a “swift” hand at the Salvation Army.

The Ambassadors for Good event was held Tuesday afternoon at the location off Stoner Avenue.

People could pick up food provided by the Salvation Army’s Mobile Canteen.

Volunteers were on hand including former NBA player Stromile Swift.

“It’s huge. The Salvation Army has been around a long time. I joined the Boys and Girls club as a kid. It’s just an honor for me to be here and support whatever they have going on,” Swift said.

Mayor Adrian Perkins also helped at the event which raises awareness about programs through the Salvation Army.