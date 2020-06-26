Artbreak at Artspace summer camp underway

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Artbreak was quarantined this year, but a slice of it is back for families in the form of a daily camp.

This year in place of Artbreak there’s Artbreak at Artspace Camp.

The camp is daily so you can choose one day or multiple for your child. It will be held on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, now through the first week of August.

It provides hands on activities for kids led by local artists in a social distanced environment.

Its open to children aged kindergarten to sixth grade.

Watch the full interview for more details and to sign up your child for the daily camps HERE.