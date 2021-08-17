Commission for Women of Bossier donates money to fight sex crimes against children

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Commission for Women of Bossier has donated thousands of dollars in hopes of fighting human trafficking and sex crimes against children.

The group donated $11,000 to the Northwest Louisiana Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce on Tuesday morning.

Officials say the money came from the Inspiring Women’s Week luncheon a few months ago. The funds will help cover expensive technology needed to fight sex crimes against children.

“They do a fantastic job but it takes money,” said Sarah Rhodes, President of the Women’s Commission of Bossier City.

“It takes money to keep up with the technology, software license, to get them the resources and the tools they need to continue this fight, and we’re happy to be a small part of that.”

The task force includes the Bossier City Marshal’s Office, Louisiana State Police, and the Attorney General’s Office.

KTAL was a sponsor of the luncheon event.