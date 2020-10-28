City council postpones vote on pay raises for Shreveport police and firefighters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to put off taking action on giving the city’s police and firefighters a pay raise, citing concerns about where the money would come from.

The council’s Public Safety Committee voted earlier in October in favor of a four-percent pay increase but the debate continues over how it would be funded. On Tuesday, leaders from both departments stood before the council to offer solutions for how even a limited pay raise could be used to pay the rank and file, even if it means cutting salaries from certain higher-level positions within the agency.

“I want you to know today, Chief, I’m not against whatever amount,” Councilman James Green told Shreveport Fire Chief Scott Wolverton. “The only problem I have is, where do we get the money? Yeah, we can get it this year, but what about the next year?”

Green said the council has too many other obligations to address before approving the pay raise.

After the meeting, Shreveport Police Deputy Chief Antwoine White noted with optimism that a pay raise still appears to be possible.

“The men and women on the police force as well as the fire department, they do an outstanding job each and every day and they actually deserve a pay raise. That’s something we all agree on. The one encouraging thing I’ll take from this meeting is that the conversation will continue. That’s a positive and I am sure at the end of the day we will find a solution.”

