Dish customers: How to watch Super Bowl matchup between the Chiefs and the 49ers

An official ball for the NFL Super Bowl LIV football game that was made at the Wilson Sporting Goods Co. in Ada, Ohio, Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Kansas City Chiefs will play the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, in Miami. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS) – The biggest sporting event of the year is this Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off in the Super Bowl.

Right now Dish customers are unable to watch KMSS Fox 33, but that won’t prevent you from enjoying the big game.

How to watch the Super Bowl on TV:

If you have an HD antenna, you can watch the Super Bowl on KMSS Fox 33. You might have to rescan your tv to pick up the channel. You can also watch the game by using Roku or Fire TV.

How to stream the Super Bowl online:

You can stream the Super Bowl for free by using the Fox Sports app or the Fox Sports website. You’ll have to create a profile and Fox will let you watch the game for free through the app or online. You can also download the NFL app to also watch the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LIV is scheduled to kick off in Miami, Florida on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.