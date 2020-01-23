Standout Student: Zach Cryer

BENTON, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Zach Cryer is Bossier Parish’s Middle School Student of the Year.

If you work hard and apply yourself to a bunch of different areas you’ll be very successful in life.”

The 8th grader is Student Council President and Service Coordinator for National Junior Honor Society. Zach has a 4.0 GPA, is a Cyber Patriot and is involved in Math Counts.

Outside of academics, Zach is also on Benton Middle School’s basketball team and is a member of 4-H and First Priority.

“Work as hard as you can now, so that later everything just kind of clicks and get involved in as many things as possible.”

Regardless of his busy schedule he wanted to help his school get through a difficult time following January’s storms.

“With the wind damage, I knew I really needed to step up and be a leader for our school.”