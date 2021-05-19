FOX 33 News Good Day gets you ready for ‘The Masked Singer’ semi-final

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS) – We are just one week away from the finale of the fifth season of “The Masked Singer” on Fox, which means tonight is the semi-finals.

Four contestants, Black Swan, Piglet, Yeti and Chameleon are still vying for this year’s championship.

To help celebrate the semi-finals, Brad, Fernanda and Josh, the KMSS Good Day team, broke open a pinata to get a special clue for the identity of Cluedle-doo.

You can watch “The Masked Singer” tonight on KMSS Fox 33 at 7 p.m.