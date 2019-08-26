2019 Steak and Burger Dinner raises money for local students

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Shreveport is bringing back its Steak & Burger Dinner to benefit local students. The 3rd annual fundraiser is Thursday, August 29th from 6 pm to 8 pm at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds Agriculture Building.

The featured guest speaker is Shreveport native Olympic Weightlifter Kendrick Farris, an all-time record holder who has been an Olympic team member three times.

Tickets are $50 each. Money raised at this event will support the local club’s after school program and it will help to continue to provide a safe haven for students ages six to 18.

Click here to purchase tickets. And, for more information on the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Shreveport, visit: www.lsndc.org

