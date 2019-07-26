40th Annual Natchitoches NSU Folk Festival kicking off today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 40th Annual Natchitoches NSU Folk Festival returns this weekend July 26 -27 in the air conditioned Prather Coliseum on the Northwestern State University campus.

This year’s festival features three stages of music with Cajun, zydeco, blues, Celtic, bluegrass and country music. There will be free Cajun and line dance lessons and many traditional food vendors. Saturday will also include blacksmithing, KidFest, over 70 crafts persons, a Cajun accordion workshop and the Louisiana State Fiddle Championship from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Music headliners include Tab Benoit, the Bruce Daigrepont Cajun Band, Gal Holiday and the Honky Tonk Revue, Goldman Thibodeaux and the Lawtell Playboys, The Louisiana Vintage Dancers, and the Stewart Family Bluegrass Band. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Fore more information, click here.

