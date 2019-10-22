Check out this week’s adoptable pets

Meet this week’s adoptable cat:

Meet Sarah

Animal ID 42428987 Species Cat Breed Domestic Shorthair/Mix Age 4 months 9 days Gender Female Size Small Color Black/Orange Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Cat Stray/Holding Intake Date 8/8/2019 Stage Available Adoption Application

Meet this week’s adoptable dog:

Meet Tamara

Animal ID 42803063 Species Dog Breed Retriever, Labrador/Mix Age 3 months Gender Female Size Small Color Brown/Black Spayed/Neutered

Declawed No Housetrained Unknown Location Puppy Adoption Intake Date 9/23/2019 Stage Available Adoption Application

If you’d like to adopt either of these pets, visit Caddo Parish Animal Services at 1500 Monty Street Shreveport, LA 71101. You call also set up an appointment by calling them at (318) 226-6624, www.caddo.org

Upcoming events:

This Friday is the last day for the half price adoptions on “fall colored” dogs and cats.

The adoption fee is $25 for cats that are: calico, tortie, or orange, as well as brindle-colored dogs.

The Caddo Parish Animal Shelter is giving away two free fair tickets with each adoption at the shelter, from now until supplies last!

They are participating at Robinson’s Rescue “Howl, Growl, and Meow” Trunk or Treat event on Tuesday, October 29th, from 3-6pm.

They will be passing out candy and have some adoptable animals!

Caddo Parish Animal Shelter will be at the LA State Fair on the following days for fair adoptions: Friday, October 25th Saturday, October 26th Friday, November 1st Saturday, November 2nd Friday, November 8th Saturday, November 9th * They will be there with adoptable dogs from 10am-6pm on each of the dates listed above.

