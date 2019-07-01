Coffee with the Mayor: Many Mayor Ken Freeman

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters, which is why we are the only station giving you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, we sit down with Many Mayor Ken Freeman on the heels of his arrest at last week’s council meeting. He gives an update on what’s the incident and talks about what’s next.

Mayor Freeman also goes over increased economic development through the implementation of things like tourism growth at Toledo Bend and the Sabine Theater, which offers free movies and low cost concessions. He also goes over growth at the Hart Airport.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.