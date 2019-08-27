Delicious and easy back-to-school recipe

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We’re giving you a taste of the Arklatex with Chef Gaye Sandoz who brings you a delicious back-to-school meal.

Here’s the recipe for the Easy and Fabulous Back to School Slow Cooker Chicken:

1 bottle Tony Chachere 30 Minute Chicken Marinade

Tony Chachere’s Bold Seasoning

5 or 6 Chicken Legs and Thighs

4 bell peppers, sliced

2 tablespoons garlic

Pour marinade over chicken in a pan. Leave 30 minutes. Take out. Season chicken with Bold. Brown chicken in oil and place in slow cooker. Place bell peppers and chicken on top. Cover. Cook for 8 hours on low or 4 on high. Serve over noodles, rice or mashed potatoes.

