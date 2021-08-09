Marshall, Texas opens new animal shelter

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS – It’s a day a decade in the making for the community of Marshall, Texas.

The grand opening of the new Marshall Pet Adoption Center took place Monday morning.

City leaders joined community members to celebrate the $1.6-million facility that was paid for through private donations and city funds.

The new building has more space for intakes and sanitization capabilities to prevent disease.

It can house more than 100 cats and dogs. Which is a vast improvement from the previous shelter which ranked as one the highest kill shelters in the country.

The director said after years of work, it’s a joy to know less animals will be euthanized.

“It gives me a lot of hope for Marshall. I also knew we had a lot supporters, but just to see them here now and for them to enjoy the new shelter too. It makes me happy it’s going to benefit all the animals,” said Shelly Godwin, Director of Marshall Pet Adoption Center.

The center will also be able to spay and neuter more animals which will help with the population of strays.