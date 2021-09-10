FOX 33 News First at 5:30: New show launches Monday with familiar face for local viewers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KMSS is launching FOX 33 First at 5:30 starting Monday, September 13.

Join anchor and reporter Alexandra Meachum weekdays at 5:30 on KMSS FOX 33 for local, regional, and national news, plus weather and sports.

Alex will continue bringing you a full hour of news and more weeknights at 9 p.m. on KMSS FOX 33.

Let Alex know if you have a story idea that you would like to see covered in the community.