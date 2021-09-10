FOX 33 News First at 5:30: New show launches Monday with familiar face for local viewers

KMSS FOX 33

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – KMSS is launching FOX 33 First at 5:30 starting Monday, September 13.

Join anchor and reporter Alexandra Meachum weekdays at 5:30 on KMSS FOX 33 for local, regional, and national news, plus weather and sports.

Alex will continue bringing you a full hour of news and more weeknights at 9 p.m. on KMSS FOX 33.

Let Alex know if you have a story idea that you would like to see covered in the community.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss