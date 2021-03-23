Shreveport leaders discuss putting cameras in high-crime neighborhoods

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport city leaders say they are thinking about putting cameras in high-crime neighborhoods.

The Public Safety Committee met Tuesday to talk about how cameras may help curtail crime in Shreveport.

Council members heard from Police Chief Ben Raymond and watched a presentation from a company that would install the cameras. It’s based on a system the City of Lafayette uses. Council members said it could be a tool to do something about the amount of shooting deaths.

“One’s life is priceless,” said Tabatha Taylor, City Council District A.

“We lost a five-year-old and there’s no price on her life. So we have this within our arsenal that can help us curtail crime in our community. I don’t want to give criminals this particular element they can do whatever it is they want to do in our city, and we cannot deny how much technology helps.”

“I think one death in the City of Shreveport or one crime committed is too many so I think we can always do a better job,” said Grayson Boucher, City Council District D.

I think meetings like today open up the conversation and let people know we’re not sitting back and just letting this happened in Shreveport. We care and we want it to stop.”

The committee will bring the issue to the Mayor’s Office and City City for consideration and determine the costs.