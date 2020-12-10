Skip to content
Today's Heroes
Today’s Heroes: Women of Vision ministry offers help to women in need
Video
KMSS honors Rev. Dr. Donald L. Tucker
Video
Shreveport pastor works to bridge gap between medical research and Black community
Video
Weather
Over 200k Louisiana oil and gas jobs at risk after President Biden signs executive order, “This is really bad”
Video
Futurecast
Parts of I-49 shut down between I-220 and Arkansas state line due to wintry weather
Video
Numerous rounds of winter precipitation in the week ahead with record cold mixed in
Honoring Black History: Millionaire McDonald’s franchisee Roy Griggs shares success story
Video
Black history woven into fabric featured in Texarkana art exhibit
Video
Interactive Radar
J&J asks FDA for emergency authorization of single-dose COVID-19 vaccine
Video
Arkansas Senate OKs health care religious objections bill
UFOs over Utah? Elon Musk project mistaken for extraterrestrial visitors
Video shows Texas mom tackle man accused of peeping in daughter’s window
Video
Teen donates kidney to save his mother’s life
Video
Woman slapped worker after she was told repeatedly to wear mask, grocery store says
Video
Pokémon celebrating 25th anniversary with Happy Meal toys – Why you may not be able to get one
Video
Florida family finds 16-foot, 300-pound python on their property
Video
117-year-old nun who beat COVID to mark birthday with champagne, red wine and Mass