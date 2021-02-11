Today’s Heroes: Women of Vision ministry offers help to women in need

SHREVEPORT, La. (KMSS) – A Shreveport ministry service is nominated as Today’s Hero for its work of helping women in the community.

Bishop Bernard and Pheobe Kimble oversee Mount Olive Baptist Church offer a ministry service called Women of Vision, which helps women from all walks of life, including the homeless and victims of domestic violence.

“Reaching for those women who’ve fallen on hard times,” said Bishop Bernard Kimble, Senior Pastor of Mount Olive Baptist Church.

The idea came to them years ago after visiting a jail and seeing how incarcerated women need a hand-up to restore their livelihoods.

“We do blanket drives, we do toiletry items, for ones in nursing homes, or Salvation Army and Rescue Mission,” said Pheobe Kimble, Founder of Women of Vision.

Over the years, they say they’ve been blessed to have help hundreds of women. From financial help to job skills training and even help them moved from temporary housing.

“We would get a truck and trailer and go get washers and dryers and help get people set up in houses,” Bernard said.

Mrs. Kimble is also the owner of Lena’s Shoe Gallery and helps give women total makeovers.

“We buy them clothing and shoes. They can shop with me down at Lena’s and we’ll help them from head to toe. We want people to feel good about themselves,” she said.

They said women are faced with all kinds of challenges and just a little support can make a huge difference in their lives.

