Each day we come into contact with individuals who help shape the world around us through their answering the call to serve. Fox KMSS 33 Today’s Hero television series introduces its audience to these brave men and women by sharing their stories and providing insight into what it is like to walk in their shoes.



These specials take on a unique lens as we focus on four extremely important events in 2021 Black History Month, Memorial Day, Independence Day and Veterans Day. Join us as we honor and celebrate these incredibly important Heroes. A Fox KMSS 33 Today’s Hero Monthly Individual will be selected beginning February 2021 and a Fox KMSS 33 Today’s Hero of The Year will be selected in December of 2021.







Nominate a Fox KMSS 33 Today’s Hero Honoree below;



