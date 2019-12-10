‘6 Hours of Caring’ Tuesday to help Shriners Hospitals for Children — Shreveport

The David & Teresa Disiere Foundation has pledged $50,000 to help buy the nex x-ray machine for Shriners Hospitals for Children – Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – A fundraising effort is underway to help Shriners Hospitals for Children — Shreveport purchase a new x-ray machine.

The David & Teresa Disiere Foundation has pledged $50,000 to help buy the nex x-ray machine, but your help is also needed.

KTAL NBC 6 will hold a ‘6 Hours of Caring’ telethon Wednesday, December 11 to help raise funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children — Shreveport.

The donations made by the community will be doubled and matched by the David & Teresa Disiere Foundation.

The David & Teresa Disiere Foundation has pledged $50,000 to help buy the nex x-ray machine for Shriners Hospitals for

Children – Shreveport

Last year, the community helped the David & Teresa Disiere Foundation meet its $175,000 goal to build a new therapeutic playground for Shriners’ patients.

Our ‘6 Hours of Caring’ telethon will be from 4 p.m. – 10 p.m. You will be able to call in and make your donation to our many volunteers that will be answering the phones.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.