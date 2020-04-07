Abbott: Texas is capable of caring for coronavirus patients

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott said Texas is doing what it can to make sure healthcare workers will have the supplies they need to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Gov. Abbott said the state has distributed millions of pieces of personal protective equipment for health care workers and first responders.

Abbott said in the last 24 hours the state has received 2.5 million masks and that 3 million more will arrive by April 11.

As for travel restrictions, Abbott said the Texas Department of Public Safety has now established checkpoints on the border between Texas and Louisiana.

Anyone traveling from Louisiana into Texas must self-quarantine for 14 days, unless exempted by Abbott’s order.

Watch the full interview with Texas Governor Greg Abbott above.

