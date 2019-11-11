Coffee with the Mayor: Homer Mayor Xanthe Seals

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community matters, which is why we are the only place bringing you a weekly Coffee with the Mayor segment. This week, Karen Edwards sits down with Homer Mayor Xanthe Seals.

Mayor Seals walked through the free Child Safe Kits being offered in Homer. She also talked explained the new property enforcement code in an effort to fight blight and the holiday festivals in Homer.

Watch both videos to learn more. And, for more on what’s going on in Homer, visit: www.townofhomer.com

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.