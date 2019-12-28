Cotton St. Farms showcase their hydroponic farm system

The system is an alternative method of growing plants without soil, but instead using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cotton St. Farms invites the public to explore their herb market which includes a hydroponic farm system until 3 PM Saturday. The system is an alternative method of growing plants without soil, but instead using mineral nutrient solutions in a water solvent.

Michael Billings is the founder of Cotton Street Farms. He explains that they’ll place seeds in pods which will take time to germinate. Once seedlings start to show, they place them in a NFT (Nutrient Film Technology) rack where it includes a stream of concentrated water and light.

“Because we’re growing the plants in doors, we can give them the exact frequency of light that they need and PH water balance base that will produce the healthiest plant,” said Billings.

The plants are able to grow faster and taste better according to Billings. As adolescent plants become adult plants they place them in vertical towers.

“Water is dripping from the top and travels down through the root systems, watering the plants giving them the exact amount of nutrients and oxygen that they need. Everything we do here is clean. There’s no herbicides, fungicides pesticides,” said Billings.

Cotton St. Farm’s mission is to grow fresh healthy produce that uses sustainable growing techniques, nearly zero waste, and delivered from the farm-to-the table.

