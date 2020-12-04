Fernanda Hernadez joins NBC 6 Today beginning on Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/IKMSS) – Fernanda Hernandez, a familiar face to KTAL NBC 6 viewers, is the new co-anchor of KTAL NBC 6 Today.

Fernanda will join co-anchor Brad Cesak and meteorologist John Marcisz.

Before joining the morning anchor team, Fernanda hosted Loving Living Local that airs weekdays on KTAL NBC 6 at 12:30 p.m.

“I am so grateful for the opportunity to join the NBC 6 morning news team after spending the last couple of years as the host of our lifestyle show, Loving Living Local. As a Texarkana native, and Shreveport resident, I am thrilled to continue to serve this great community.”

Fernanda will begin her new role starting on Monday, December 7 at 5 a.m.