Free community event works to improve Shreveport quality of life

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “Phenomenal Women, Removing the Stigmas to Empower Phenomenal Men” is being hosted by Seniors First to promote our upcoming urban, community and economic initiative in an effort to change the quality of life across the city.

Seniors First is working to demonstrate the power of cross-promotion and engagement using community resources. This event serves to create free public healthcare services and education as well as provide stimulus for local business owners. The program will feature a breast cancer survivor sharing her story as well as nurse practitioners to educate the public. This program will also provide healthcare information to the public to target issues surrounding the silent killer, which is heart attack and stroke. There will also be a discussion about the overwhelming statistics of STDs and information and resources about domestic and sexual abuse.

Business owners and vendors will be on hand to promote their businesses and feed into the economic part of our programming. The event is centered on building community and promoting the importance of inner strength within the community to initiate change.

Proceeds from this event will grant scholarships to 10 college students.

“Phenomenal Women, Removing the Stigmas to Empower Phenomenal Men” hosted by Seniors First

Saturday, November 9, 2019

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A.B. Palmer Park and Recreational Center

547 E.79th Street

Shreveport, LA 71106

Click here to learn more.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.