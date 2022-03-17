SHREVEPORT, LA – KTAL-TV Vice President & General Manager Mark McKay was honored Thursday with the 2022 Broadcaster of the Year Award from the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters annual Prestige Awards banquet.

In late 2020, the Shreveport Regional Arts Council was unable to host its biennial fundraiser that keeps its programs funded. Mark and KTAL helped come to their aid. During 2021, SRAC launched “CLUB 365” and every day, KTAL promoted the program inside Loving Living Local and by airing Club 365 commercials. The program invited people to bid for donated prizes. Each day, KTAL announced the winners. At the end of 2021, SRAC had raised an astounding $846,000, in large part due to KTAL’s co-promotion and Mark’s leadership. That figure is more than the annual Christmas in the Sky fundraiser’s net profit.

In 2021, Mark helped shepherd a culture shift in Shreveport television with the integration of KMSS Fox 33 into a Joint Sales Agreement with Nexstar. Previously, KMSS and KTAL operated under a “Conforming JSA”—one of only three to ever exist in the country. This failed attempt by the FCC to limit consolidation resulted in disastrous financial results for the now-defunct licensee of KMSS. After seven years, the Supreme Court revised JSA considerations paving the path for better alignment. Bringing KMSS staff into the KTAL culture was immediate and beneficial. Through better sales management and improved focus on news and marketing, KMSS is on the road to financial and ratings rebound. These once fierce competitors now enjoy a beneficial relationship under Mission Broadcasting and Nexstar.

Mark served on the Texas Association of Broadcasters board for six years and participated in the National Association of Broadcasters state leadership programs on three occasions. He serves on the Shreveport Regional Arts Council Board, is a past president and former board member of the Marion County (TX) Chamber of Commerce, and currently serves as Chairman of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute for Texas Tech University. He is actively involved in KTAL’s charitable projects, including Founder’s Day, Feeding America, Clear the Shelters, Remarkable Women, and 6 Hours of Caring telethons hosted by the station each quarter to aid local non-profits. He is a champion for the voiceless and fosters an inclusive environment for people in the station.