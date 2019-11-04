Local float therapy center offers unique way to relax

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Stress and sore muscles can take a toll on the body, but there’s a new method that can have you floating on cloud nine. It’s commonly known as float therapy.

“You are basically laying in a tub of water that has about 1000 pounds of Epsom salt dissolved in the water,” said Driftaway owner Richard Watson. “So that’s what makes you float kind of like the Dead Sea. You can’t sink.”

When you think of float therapy some big names may come to mind.

“The Saints have the same pod I have in their training facility,” said Watson. “The Patriots have them. Tom Brady has one in his house and you see how long he’s lasted. It just helps a lot.”

Luckily, you don’t have to be a baller to take part. You can get the same experience in Bossier City at the Driftaway Float Center.

“[It helps] people who suffer from headaches, insomnia. One hour in the pod is like four hours of rest,” Watson explained.

It’s even great for pregnant women.

“It relieves the back pain from being pregnant, sore joints from being pregnant,” said Watson.

And, it’s helpful for individuals with autism.

“A lot of people with autism suffer with sensory overload,” Watson explained. “They get in there and it’s a quiet and restful place for them. [Researchers have] found that the sulfate and the magnesium sulfate, which is Epsom salt, helps as well.”

Watson recommends you lie on their back with your arms over your head to help relieve pressure off the neck and shoulders. And, once your hour is complete, you’ll receive your “I Floated Today” sticker.

