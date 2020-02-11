Live Now
Two East Arkansas city officers shot, suspect dead after Walmart shooting

Severe Weather Tools

Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app

Submit Weather Pics

LSUS hosts non-partisan conversation on climate change featuring Mayor Perkins

KTAL NBC 6

by: Jade Jackson

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – School children and older adults sat in on a non-partisan climate control presentation at LSUS’s campus Monday morning. Kathleen Biggins is the president of C-Change Conversations and was the main speaker.

C-Change is an educational lecture series and discussion about the risks and opportunities associated with climate change. Biggins educated audiences with research and findings to challenge their view on what she called a growing issue. She posed these five questions:

“How do we know it’s real? How do we know it’s us? What do scientists think? Is it dangerous? And is there hope?”

Shreveport Mayor, Adrian Perkins broke the ice before introducing Biggins while discussing how climate change hits more closer to home than we may think.

“Growing up, I loved wet weather. I love the rain. I went to sleep a lot easier, but
that all changed for me when I became the Mayor of Shreveport,” said Perkins as the crowd laughed, “Now, rain gives me a great amount of anxiety.”

According to Perkins, the city has received over 270 inches of rain over the last five years. That’s 10 feet more than the national average. He says his first four months in office from January to April felt like a continuous rainstorm.

“Global warming is the driving force behind the increasing threat of extreme rain events which wreaks havoc on our subterranean assists, not just here in Shreveport but in many cities through out our country and throughout our world.”

Perkins says heavy rains and rising water causes soils to shift which break new and old pipes. In 2019, Shreveport spent $10 million in emergency repairs, which eats up already contained resources. Over the last five years, the city has spent an average of $2.5 million annually on scheduled water pipe maintenance.

Biggins presentation was followed by a Q&A from audiences.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

67° / 50°
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder
Showers, maybe a rumble of thunder 90% 67° 50°

Tuesday

52° / 45°
Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 90% 52° 45°

Wednesday

52° / 42°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 100% 52° 42°

Thursday

55° / 32°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 0% 55° 32°

Friday

53° / 36°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 53° 36°

Saturday

59° / 50°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 59° 50°

Sunday

69° / 56°
Showers ending by midday
Showers ending by midday 30% 69° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
100%
63°

62°

8 PM
Heavy Rain
90%
62°

61°

9 PM
Showers
80%
61°

60°

10 PM
Showers
50%
60°

60°

11 PM
Showers
40%
60°

59°

12 AM
Showers
40%
59°

58°

1 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

2 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

55°

3 AM
Cloudy
20%
55°

54°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
54°

53°

5 AM
Showers
40%
53°

52°

6 AM
Showers
50%
52°

51°

7 AM
Showers
50%
51°

51°

8 AM
Showers
60%
51°

50°

9 AM
Rain
80%
50°

49°

10 AM
Rain
80%
49°

49°

11 AM
Rain
90%
49°

48°

12 PM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

1 PM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

2 PM
Rain
80%
48°

48°

3 PM
Rain
80%
48°

49°

4 PM
Rain
70%
49°

48°

5 PM
Rain
70%
48°

48°

6 PM
Rain
90%
48°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories