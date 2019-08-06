Skip to content
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
Top Stories
NBC 6 News Today
11th annual Shreveport Brew returns to Festival Plaza
Consumer Watch: How to stay safe while surfing the web
2019 Race for the Cure: Last day to register to vote
Pets of the Week: Adam and Fido
Coffee with the Mayor: Jodi Breckenridge shares Jefferson, TX upcoming events
11th annual Shreveport Brew returns to Festival Plaza
Angry Chic-fil-A customer rams building, shot
Beware ticket scammers
Texarkana police investigate man’s death
Firefighters respond to fire at Silver Pine apartments
Mother can finally hold baby born without skin
Arklatex Outlook Thu 10/10 a.m.
Claville explodes in Huntington's win
Player of the Week: Peyton Stovall
"She's Allergic To Her Town"
Sevier Co. hospital tax passes
Texarkana College receives about $1 million in workforce training grants
Support local businesses at the Bossier City Makers Fair
Directors share their experience participating in Louisiana Film Prize
2019 NWLA Race for the Cure helping locals in the fight against breast cancer
Consumer Watch: How to avoid email scams
Pet health: How to medicate your pets
Coffee with the Mayor: Texarkana, TX Mayor Bob Bruggeman
Local ALS activist raising awareness about the disease
Local designers and fall trends featured during SB Fashion Week
Local “All Y’all” podcast hosting live storytelling fundraiser
Pet of the Week: Ella Bella
Pets of the Week: Adam and Fido
FDA warns raw dog food tests positive for salmonella
Pet of the Week: Ella Bella
Chicken sold at Kroger stores in Louisiana part of nationwide recall due to possible listeria contamination
Blue Bell recall issued after plastic found
Consumer Watch: How to stay safe while surfing the web
Kroger to discontinue sale of e-cigarettes
Pocketknives are being recalled due to a stabbing hazard
Texarkana police investigate man’s death
Angry Chick-fil-A customer rams building, shot
McCurtain County deputies arrest man in connection with fiancé’s murder
Salute the Badge: Fire Station 17 reopens in new location
TAPD urges residents to secure prescription drugs, offers drug take-back day
Missing nearly 70 years, war hero coming home
Louisiana becomes new hub in immigrant detention under Trump
Legos lying around? Toy maker tests way to recycle bricks
Marshall teenager arrested for making threats toward high school
Teen’s gum wrapper triggers racist rant
Woman accuses Matt Lauer of rape; former anchor denies claim