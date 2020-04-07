Breaking News
42 deaths from COVID-19 reported in NWLA; 26 are in Caddo Parish

National Prayer Call Dr. Harry Blake

KTAL NBC 6

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss