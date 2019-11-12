Pet Health: How to treat and prevent kennel cough

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Pets matter, which is why we’re joined by a veterinarian from University Veterinary Hospital twice a month. This week, Dr. Ben Gregerio talks about how to treat and prevent kennel cough.

Kennel cough is an upper respiratory infection mostly seen in dogs after they’ve spent time with other dogs in places like kennels, groomers or even veterinarian offices. Treatment includes antibiotics and dogs can be given a vaccine twice a year to prevent the infection.

For more information, visit: www.uvhvets.com

And, check their blog at: www.uvhvets.com/blog

