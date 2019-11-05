Pets of the Week: Tom PetMe and Granger

Meet Tom PetMe and Granger! The cat and dog are available for adoption from the Caddo Parish Animal Shelter.

Tom PetMe, who is named after singe Tom Petty, is a five-month-old shorthair domestic kitten. He is extremely loving and would be perfect for someone looking for a lap pet or cuddle buddy.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Granger is a four-month-old male terrier mix who is a still a puppy but will probably grow to be large in size. He’ll need someone who’s patient and willing to help him learn! He came to the shelter as a stray and Shelter workers think he had a home but was let go maybe because his family couldn’t take care of him. He’s very friendly and gets along with other dogs at the shelter. He loves to play and if you adopt him, he’ll be neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated and before you take him home.

It’s also the last weekend to adopt pets while at the Louisiana State Fair. Dog adoptions will only be $50 and you can meet dogs in an outdoor setting to find your forever friend.

State Fair of Louisiana Adoption Event

This weekend, November 8th and 9th

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dogs for Adoption

You can also meet cats and dogs at Caddo Animal Shelter located on Monty St. in Shreveport. There is a playroom for cats and kittens and an outdoor space for dogs where you can bring a pet you already own to meet a dog you’d like to join your family.

Click here to learn more.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.