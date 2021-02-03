Salute The Badge: Caddo Deputy receives Meritorious Service Award

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) - Shreveport Pastor Theron Jackson has joined forces with the National Institute Of Health in a program aimed at getting more members of the Black community involved in improving the quality of medical research.

"When you come up with cures, one of the ways is done is through science, you do trials, you do studies, you develop medicine. And I learned African Americans were underrepresented in the trials and the research," said Jackson, who is the pastor at Morningstar Missionary Baptist Church.