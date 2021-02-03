Salute The Badge: Caddo Deputy receives Meritorious Service Award

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –
A Caddo Parish Sheriff’s deputy is recognized for supporting the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Neighborhoods.
Acting United States Attorney for Western Louisiana Alexander Van Hook recently awarded Deputy Jeremy Prudhome with the Meritorious Service Award.
Van Hook says Deputy Prudhome’s efforts have helped reduce crime.
Prudhome was one of nine local law enforcement officers receiving the award.
Meritorious Service Awards were presented to the following local law enforcement professionals:
Corporal Donald Belanger, Shreveport Police Department
Corporal Stacy Coleman, Shreveport Police Department
Officer Chandler Cisco, Shreveport Police Department
Corporal Rodney Medlin, Shreveport Police Department
Sgt. Susan E. Mendels, Shreveport Police Department
Corporal William Moak, Shreveport Police Department
Corporal Toby Morrison, Shreveport Police Department
Officer Brian Anderson, Greenwood Police Department.