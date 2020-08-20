Salute The Badge: Commander Rick Farris

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – For 16 years Rick Farris has walked through the doors of the Caddo Correctional Center to start his work day.

Starting in September, Farris will take on a different role at the ArkLaTex’s largest jail, Commander.

“I’m very proud,” said Commander Farris. “There’s a lot of individuals that have helped me along the way.”

In a career spanning 28 years with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s office Farris has served the community on patrol, in the narcotics division and in internal affairs. But it’s with Caddo Correctional Center that he feels he’s made the greatest impact.

“Last year alone we booked in over 8,700 individuals. We fed almost 1.5 million meals,” said Commander Farris. “To do that, you have to think that the service that I’m doing here also helps the community abroad.”

His service also serves as history. Farris is the first African American to oversee all operations at CCC.

“I do not underestimate the fact that I’m the first African American,” said Farris. “But it’s also that I’m the third, and only the third, individual to run the facility.”

On average around 1,300 inmates are housed at CCC at any given time. Farris says things run smoothly because of the team around him.

“You have to have good Captains that work for you. And which I do,” he said. “We have several good Lieutenants. Several good managers and directors that help me run this facility.”

Farris’ team handles the feeding, laundry, medical needs and transportation of all housed inmates.

“We’re basically in charge of everybody’s care, custody and control. We try to make sure that their basic needs are taken care of every day,” he said.

Farris’ predecessor, Commander Bobby Wyche, is retiring after 19 years with the Sheriffs Office. Both men serving long careers that have helped and will continue to help make our community a safer place.

“I tell every individual that I can talk to that this is a very very good career,” said Farris. “This is a good career for an individual to come and do.”