Salute The Badge: First female police chief in Many’s history

MANY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There was recently a changing of the guard in the Many Louisiana Police Department.

Their new police chief, Cheryl Wooley, is the first woman to hold that title within the department.

Chief Wooley is settling into her role as chief after about a month on the job. She’s lived in Many for the past nine years.

She’s an 11-year veteran of The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and she spent a dozen years serving in the family court system in that state.

Chief Wooley is currently the only woman on police force. She says it’s something she’s grown accustomed to.

“It’s just another day on the job. Like I said, I’m used to working in a male dominated area. It doesn’t bother me,” said Chief Wooley. “I enjoy the camaraderie that’s within a police department, and I’m glad that finally somebody got to be police chief that is of a female persuasion.”

Chief Wooley says thus far she has focused on improvements in technology within the department, updating the vehicles and getting training to officers.

She says she doesn’t look at herself as a trailblazer, but she knows some may follow her lead.

“Maybe some other little girls out there will now go, ‘Maybe law enforcement is a good career after all?’. said Chief Wooley. “Maybe you can serve your community in this way as well as other ways. The next generation of young women and girls in this community might think that’s no big deal, because it’s been done before.”

Many’s mayor, Ken Freeman, recommended Wooley to fill the remainder of Roger Freeman’s term following his recent passing.

Police chief is an elected post in Many, and Wooley say she’ll be running to retain the job come March.