SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man is under arrest, accused of raping a child.

On February 10th Shreveport Police began investigating claims that 49-year-old Ray West sexually assaulted someone under the age of thirteen.

On Friday, detectives, warrants officers, and members of the Shreveport City Marshall’s Office took West into custody at his residence on Kingston Road.

He sits in the Shreveport City Jail. So far, no bond has been set.