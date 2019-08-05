KTAL WWE Live Bossier Four-Pack Giveaway

Skip to content
ArkLaTexHomepage
Shreveport/Downtown
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Texarkana First News
State News
Crime
ArkLaTex Most Wanted
Consumer Alerts
Education
Military Matters
Your Local Election HQ
Gov. Abbott Town Hall
Washington DC Bureau
National News
Newsfeed Now
Weird News
Sign up for Alerts
Top Stories
Election Qualifying for October Races Begins in Bossier Parish
Texarkana photo shoot for twins grabs attention nationwide
Kids Weathercast: Zoe Brown
‘Heck of a feeding frenzy:’ Family describes moments behind now-viral shark video
Weather
Futurecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Severe Weather
Tracking the Tropics
ArkLaTex Towercams
Almanac
Kid’s Weathercast
Local Views
Wx in the Classroom
Closings and Delays
Weathercall
Forecasting Contest
Top Stories
Kids Weathercast: Zoe Brown
Top Stories
Rain chances to end with triple-digit heat on the horizon
Heat is on the increase with slight rain chances Tuesday
Isolated storm threat to stick around for a few days as the week will end with near 100 degree heat
Hot week ahead; tips to stay safe
Sports
Local Sports
High School Sports
College Sports
Louisiana Geaux Nation
G-Men Nation
NCAA
NFL
Geaux Black and Gold
Silver Star Nation
NBA
MLB
Golf
NBC Sports Streaming
FOX Sports Go app
Top Stories
For Popovich, finding a team quickly will be a challenge
Top Stories
Mariners’ Tim Beckham suspended 80 games for PED violation
Redskins to offer gambling-focused preseason telecast
Blue Jays to extend protective netting for 2020 season
Raiders in spotlight as NFL preseason begins
Community
Events
Contests
Clear the Shelters
Salute the Badge
We’ve Got Your Back
Standout Students
Growing Strong
Just Drive
All in a Day’s Drive
Obituaries
Top Stories
Work on Texarkana airport to begin in coming months
Top Stories
Texarkana photo shoot for twins grabs attention nationwide
Texarkana puppy thrown from vehicle dies
The Philadelphia Center celebrates the 30th anniversary of Auction Against AIDS
Local funeral home to pay funeral expenses for 1-month-old killed in drive-by shooting
Lifestyle
Living Local with NBC 6
FOX 33 Morning Showcase
On The Move
Fit for Life
Top Stories
Fit for Life Tip of the Week: Discipline and what it means for your body
Top Stories
It’s National Oyster Day!
Top Stories
Mind, Body, Soul: VonRay Fashion Camp
Entertainment
The Lynn Vance Show
Top Stories
Clinton impeachment is FX’s next ‘American Crime Story’
Top Stories
Nielsen’s top programs for July 29-Aug. 4
Top Stories
Popular ‘Bachelorette’ finale boosts ABC in ratings
FX’s new ‘A Christmas Carol’ has darker take, younger cast
Federal charges ramp up pressure on R. Kelly to make deal
James Levine’s lawsuit against Met Opera has been settled
Contests
About Us
TV Schedule
KTAL NBC 6
KMSS FOX 33
Fox 33 News Good Day
FOX 33 Lunch Break
KSHV 45
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Partner with FOX33
Nexstar Digital Agency Services
Search
Search
Search
KTAL WWE Live Bossier Four-Pack Giveaway
Living Local on NBC 6
Salute the Badge
Clear the Shelters
Standout Students
Newsfeed Now
The Lynn Vance Show
Washington DC Bureau
All in a Day’s Drive
How Much Do You Remember About Beverly Hills 90210?
More Check This Out
Trending Stories
Caddo: Steady stream of candidates file for office on first qualification day
Election Qualifying for October Races Begins in Bossier Parish
Texarkana puppy thrown from vehicle dies
East Baton Rouge Sheriff says “shooting incident did not occur” at Burbank Walmart, 911 call released
How Much Do You Remember About Beverly Hills 90210?
Don't Miss
‘Heck of a feeding frenzy:’ Family describes moments behind now-viral shark video
Texas police chief apologizes after horseback officers lead man by rope
Florida boy calls 911 to order pizza, gets lesson and a pie
Father forces 4-year-old daughter to drink bleach
Attorney wants jurors who won’t judge client’s face tattoos
How a nasty note from a neighbor helped bring out the best in humanity
Frontier Airlines flight attendant calms screaming baby
Nativo