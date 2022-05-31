SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Community members around the ARKLATEX celebrate Memorial day. here’s a look at some of Monday’s celebrations.

In Haughton, community members gathered at Hillcrest Memorial Park for its annual Memorial Day service. Veterans from all branches of the military gathered to pay respect to fallen soldiers.

“It is absolutely critical that we take care of our veterans. We take care of our military folks. They are a national treasure.” veteran Randy Lauterbach said. “Thanks so much for so many people. And most people don’t even know what they’re doing.”

Several organizations laid out wreaths while families admired the American flags marking the graves in honor of Memorial Day.

In Keithville, veterans were honored with park benches that represent years of service and sacrifice. Three park benches were given to the northwest Louisiana veteran cemetery, to honor fallen soldiers.

“The community has come out today to the northwest Louisiana veterans Cemetery,” community liaison Kristi Baronette Deyoung said. “The turnout is awesome and it is encouraging to the community and that there are so many that want to support our veterans.”

In Texarkana, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 278 hosted a Memorial Day event at the Korea Vietnam Memorial on Stateline Avenue. More than 100 people gathered to hear the names of over 120 local fallen soldiers read aloud from the Korean and Vietnam wars, as well as some from the Persian Gulf War and Afghanistan.

” I served in in in infantry for eight months and i had lost several friends there during that time,” marine Gregory beck said. “It’s important to me like I say to remember them and to be here with my other brothers that come back and live through the same thing I did basically…”

Right here in Shreveport, the U.S. Navy fleet reserve association toss a wreath in honor of the men and women lost in the Navy and Marine Corps. They also awarded a Benton High School student a $150 for his essay promoting patriotism.

“It’s paying our respects to those who lost their live,” Benton freshman Ian Knudsen.

Commander of the American Legion Cory Moore says today is about more than barbeques and cookouts.

“We should really be pausing taking that moment and thinking about those military service men who didn’t get to come home,” he said.