TYLER, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Brookshire Grocery Company launched a campaign to make donating easy for customers that want to support the Robb Elementary and Uvalde communities.

Now through June 4 all Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market and FRESH by Brookshire’s stores will have coupons available for customers to make monetary donations at checkout. Donation coupons are available in $1, $3, and $5 amounts.

Donations will go to the Robb School Memorial Fund opened at the First State Bank of Uvalde.

A post on the Robb Elementary Facebook page reads:

“Uvalde CISD and Uvalde CISD PTO are working with First State Bank of Uvalde, “to ensure funds are spent in the most responsible and effective way possible. As funeral expenses are covered, priorities are medical

expenses and counseling, and ensuring that’s available long term to all.”

The FSB account, the information below, is the only verified location to make any monetary donations. No other source is currently recognized.

Make all checks payable to the “Robb School Memorial Fund”

Please mail checks to 200 E Nopal St. Uvalde, TX 78801

For Zelle Donations: robbschoolmemorialfund@gmail.com