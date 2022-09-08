SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Imagine running out of gas and being lucky enough to cross paths with the Cares Krewe just a few minutes later! It happened for this young father, Austin.

28-year-old Austin said this is a “huge blessing” for his family. His wife, Grace, stays at home with the baby.

“I’m the only one that works, and that was our decision. So it makes things tough because everything was kind of fine, and I was okay. And then, as much have things have changed lately, things are a little tight,” said Austin. “We talk about how expensive it is all the time.”

Jezzamine and Austin made a surprise call to Austin’s wife, Grace, to share the good news.

Stay tuned on where Cares Krewe is next!